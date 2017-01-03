Olivia Culpo Had An Awkward Stage Too: 'As A Little Girl, I Was Really Chubby'

Real talk: everyone goes through that childhood awkward phase, even a former Miss Universe. Before Olivia Culpo dominated the beauty pageant scene and became a social media style star, the 24-year-old admitted she was a “late bloomer” in her cover story for the January issue of Ocean Drive magazine.

“As a little girl, I was really chubby. I don’t think kids know anything about diet, so I’m sure I was eating whatever I wanted to. And on top of that I was not athletic,” she told the magazine. “I was definitely more into the arts. All of a sudden, I got really tall and lean. After my crazy growth spurt, I looked like a completely different person.”

Shout out to my big sister and first stylist @auroraculpo. Thank you for teaching me the importance of monochromatic fashion and the statement necklace!! #fashion #ontrend #lovemyteam A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Nov 1, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT

Contemplating some VERY serious business! I would assume that's bit of Oreo on my upper lip? Maybe? #savingsomeforlater #verysmart #bettersafethansorry A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Nov 11, 2016 at 11:33am PST

On top of that, Culpo says she felt like an outsider due to her early passion for the cello (it’s what she did in the talent portion of the Miss USA competition!).

“In high school, the cool girls didn’t understand why I would always play my cello because they thought it was dorky. I remember wanting to hang out with my friends after school and my cello wouldn’t fit in their car, so I could never go home with them. There was a lot that set me apart,” she said.

That’s changed in the years since: “As I grew older, I began to love that because it is such a unique talent to have, and I do respect my parents for pushing it on me,” the star added. “[But] at the time, I thought it made me the biggest loser on the planet.”

And now that she’s comfortable in her own skin, she does whatever she can to stay that way, with a focus on her health. “I don’t think it means you have to be any particular size. It’s different for every person. I am not super strict, but if I have something coming up and I know I need to be in bikini shape, then I will amp up the diet and the exercise,” Culpo said. “Naturally, I prefer to eat pretty healthy, but I am not the type of person who will count calories.”

Healthy start to 2017 to make up for the champagne overload last night!! 🙈🙈 Quinoa bowl with sautéed kale, roasted sweet potato, egg whites avocado and turkey bacon 😋 healthy and delicious #OCrecipes A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:32am PST

The model and Instagram haven does have one beauty secret she doesn’t break to keep her skin naturally glowing – even without makeup. “I drink about a gallon of water every day,” she said.

