Get the Kendall + Kylie One-Piece Olivia Culpo Wore Before It Sells Out

Kendall and Kylie Jenner just launched a collection of swimsuits sold exclusively at Revolve last week, and they’re already a hit among stars and fans alike.

Street style star Olivia Culpo is one of the lucky few who was able to get her hands on one of the more revealing pieces from the capsule collection—a hi-rise one-piece with major cutouts at the stomach and back.

The star posed casually in her sexy swimwear bouncing a tennis ball on a tennis court and pausing for a picture with fashion blogger Chriselle Lim (who was also wearing a Kendall + Kylie swimsuit) at Revolve’s summer party in the Hamptons this weekend.

Casual A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

The Jenner sisters’ swimsuits have become a hot commodity and are selling out fast. Right now, the exact black and white version of the suit Culpo sported this weekend is only available in size large, but if you love having a bright pop of color in your swimwear, a pink and yellow version of the suit is still available in all sizes. Love the look? Hurry and shop yours now before they all sell out!

Buy It! Kendall + Kylie x Revolve Cutout One Piece, $135; revolve.com

Do you like Kendall and Kylie’s designs for their swimsuit collection with Revolve? Share your favorite in the comments below.