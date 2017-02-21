Olivia Culpo Gave Boyfriend Danny Amendola a Pep Talk Before He Walked at New York Fashion Week

When New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola landed his debut runway appearance at New York Fashion Week for Philipp Plein’s show, there was one person he went to for advice: former Miss Universe and fashionista Olivia Culpo, who also happens to be his girlfriend. And Culpo made sure to prep the Superbowl champ with everything he needed to know to perfect his walk and keep his cool on the catwalk.

“He said, ‘Where should I look? Should I look at you?’” Culpo told WWD while promoting her new Rampage campaign. “I was like ‘No, don’t look at anybody. Look straight ahead.'”

Culpo herself hit the NYFW runway for the first time in 2013, when she walked for designer Sherri Hill, and she passed on her most important tip to the footballer turned Fashion Week model.

RELATED PHOTOS: Shop the Products Used to Create Fashion Week’s Best Beauty Looks

“‘Listen to the music. Think of a mantra that kind of resonates in your head with what you see the collection as,'” Culpo said.

The star took her own advice too, when she shot her latest fashion campaign with Rampage for the brand’s retro-inspired spring 2017 collection with legendary photographer Ellen von Unwerth. It’s a nostalgic pairing for the fashion and beauty influencer, who actually landed her first-ever fashion campaign with Rampage for its fall 2016 line.

RELATED PHOTOS: London, Milan, Paris Fashion Week 2017

“Ellen has a special and beautiful way of making her vision translate into photos,” Culpo said. “The clothes are fun and fearless, for the girl who works hard to get what she wants but doesn’t miss out on the exciting things along the way, and that’s something I can completely relate to.”

What do you think about the runway advice Olivia gave her boyfriend for his first NYFW appearance? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.