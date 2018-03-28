Olivia Culpo Confirms Breakup from Danny Amendola (But Doesn't Want to Talk About It): 'It's Just So Fresh'

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola have parted ways after over two years of dating.

The model and former Miss Universe, 25, confirmed the split during an interview with Access Hollywood on Wednesday. “We are broken up. It’s just so fresh for me. I don’t feel comfortable talking about it,” Culpo said.

“Everybody goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it … I am sure everybody can relate to heartbreak,” she continued.

Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Culpo and wide receiver Amendola, 32, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins after winning two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, first made their relationship Instagram official in February 2016 – and Culpo documented her many instances of cheering Amendola on in stylish Patriots gear throughout their time together.

Rumors of a breakup first circulated after fans noticed Amendola deleted all photos of Culpo and unfollowed her on Instagram. The NFL star has yet to publicly comment on the split.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

RELATED: Olivia Culpo Gave Danny Amendola a Pep Talk Before He Walked at New York Fashion Week

However, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie has kept her photos with her ex on social media, most recently sharing a vacation picture of the pair on March 10.

And in February, at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Culpo was front and center cheering on Amendola though the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 33-41.

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola Pressphotodirect/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Before separating, the athlete shared in January how he had met Culpo.

“I met her on the corner of Hollywood and Vine, just walking down the street and we bumped into one another. It’s crazy,” Amendola said as reported by The Providence Journal.

“She’s supportive, man. She’s just really supportive. That’s it,” he explained what he most liked about Culpo.