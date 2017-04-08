Orange Is the New Black Star Diane Guerrero Hits the Beach in Sexy One-piece — and Kisses Mystery Man

Diane Guerrero is making the most out of her beach vacation.

The Orange Is the New Black actress hit up a beach in Miami on Friday, sporting a tropical palm-tree-patterned one-piece featuring cutout sides.

And the ocean wasn’t the only thing making waves. Guerrero, 30, was spotted kissing a mystery man dressed in black shorts and hat. The two shared a smooch while the man laid on a chaise and later showed adorable PDA while walking around the beach.

Guerrero was born and raised in the United States, but her family is from Colombia. The Jane the Virgin actress recently opened up about how her family — who were undocumented immigrants — were deported when she was 14, leaving her without her parents in the U.S.

“I know a lot of us are feeling a little uncertain of the times and what we could do in order to make this place better for ourselves and our family,” she told PEOPLE en Español in February. “All I have to say is to stay informed and be educated. Be active.”

Aside from her achievements on the small screen, Guerrero is also author of the 2016 memoir In the Country We Love, which details the experience she had upon being separated from her family as a young teen.

“It is so difficult for some people to get documents and to get their papers and become legal,” she told CNN in November 2014. “My parents tried forever. What I’m asking for is to create a solution for families.”

She added to PEOPLE in 2016, “My family is broken. And it shouldn’t have to be.”