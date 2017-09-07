Few things are worse than scheduling a relaxing neck and shoulder massage, only to find yourself paired with an unskilled masseuse that chats the entire time. And recently, a few of Odell Beckham Jr.’s biggest fans experienced just that, except the unskilled — yet incredibly strong — guy massaging their backs happened to be the 24-year-old NFL pro himself.

Beckham teamed up with haircare brand Head & Shoulders to take some pressure off of his fans’ shoulders — and in doing so, he gave them some of the most exciting experiences of their lives.

Here’s how it went down: after getting situated with their faces down in the massage chairs, fans were greeted by their masseuse, a deep-voiced Beckham, who proceeded to chat with and compliment them on qualities like their “shoulders of greatness” and “really nice scalp.”

And his lack of talent was evident — one client asked him how long he’s been doing massages, to which he replied, “two… three minutes?”

At one point, one client even came close to catching him, saying, “Dude your voice reminds me of somebody… Odell Beckham.” At which point, the star finally revealed his true identity to his shocked fans.

“I would rate the massage a 10,” one laughed.

