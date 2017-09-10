Octavia Spencer Reveals Her Biggest Style Disaster: Wearing Too Much Underwear!

Octavia Spencer has learned the hard way not to go overboard on undergarments.

“Ladies, it’s not worth it,” she told PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and InStyle at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

“We don’t even [need to] say what underwear it is. Just don’t wear too much of it,” she added with a laugh.

The Help Oscar winner, 47, is in town to support her new film, The Shape of Water, in which she plays a high-tech U.S. government lab worker during the Cold War, who, along with costar Sally Hawkins, discovers an otherworldly secret.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth), the film is already earning high praise for its fantastical story and stylish camerawork.

Spencer spoke about her own evolving style at the festival, saying that she has “evolved to accommodate for comfort.” She added, “I think women are sexy when they are confident. I think trying to wear nine inch heels and tights trussed up like a Thanksgiving turkey, those days are gone [for me].”

Nowadays, the actress says, “I think it’s all about comfort and knowing what fits your body. And I’m there now, I’m all about comfort and what suits me.”

Check out the video above for Spencer’s current style icons, including the one surprising celebrity whose fashion sense she admires even more than that of former costars Emma Stone and Viola Davis.