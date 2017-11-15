The old Taylor Swift is dead and apparently so is her signature feminine style. The new Taylor Swift is all about embracing comfort with some added flair, synonymous with the unapologetic and bold attitude she is now embracing on her new tracks. You know what that means: Lots of fancy sweatshirts.

Sweatshirts are a big change for the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s street style. What used to consist of of leg-baring skater dresses, girly co-ord sets, and sky-high stilettos is now entirely comprised of statement sweatshirts, stretchy skinny jeans, and wavy, unstyled hair. While the 27-year-old singer has been dominating the charts with Reputation, this look has been dominating her wardrobe, so we decided to investigate where to buy her new wardrobe staples.

Swift opted for a chunky metallic RtA Brand sweatshirt to perform in on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She then wore a black leopard print sweatshirt by the same brand to hit the set of Saturday Night Live, where she performed in a Gucci sequin sweatshirt emblazoned with a snake (to stay in theme with her new affinity for the reptile, of course).

The singer even kept it low-key for her album release party wearing an over-sized leopard-print Amiri crewneck paired with a cropped burgundy puffer jacket, simple black skinny jeans, and a pair of functional yet on trend Prada chunky lace-up booties.

Since “sweatshirt” is a trend we all can definitely get behind, we’ve rounded up some similar and affordable alternatives to the ones the new Taylor Swift has been rocking so that you can listen to Reputation in ultimate Swift-like style.

What do you think of Taylor Swift’s new sweatshirt-centric style? Sound off in the comments below!