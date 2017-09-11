Shop the Hero Beauty Products from New York Fashion Week
From Gigi Hadid’s graphic cat eye to Joan Smalls’ gilded Fenty cheekbones, these are the key products you need to score the biggest runway-ready looks
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
Posted on
More
10 Outfits Meghan Markle Wore On Suits That Will Give You Serious Workwear Inspiration
1 of 6
TOM FORD
The graphic rounded cat eye that Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and more models wore on the runway was thanks to the Tom Ford Eye Defining Pencil -- and makeup artist Pat McGrath's skills.
Buy It! Tom Ford Eye Defining Pencil in Onyx, $36; neimanmarcus.com
2 of 6
FENTY
Just days after Rihanna debuted her much-anticipated Fenty Beauty line (and makeup junkies everywhere lost their cool), models walked the Fenty fashion show drenched in the singer's glistening products. The MVP glam product? The yellow-tinged Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, which RiRi wore all over her lids and cheekbones at the brand's launch.
Buy It! Fenty Beauty Killawatt Highlighter in Trophy Wife, $34; sephora.com
3 of 6
JEREMY SCOTT
A bare, jewel-encrusted eye was paired with the perfect nude lip, which makeup artist Kabuki created using M.A.C. Cremesheen Lipstick in Modesty and Crème in Your Coffee, or Matte Lipstick in Whirl, depending on the models' skin tones.
Buy It! M.A.C. Crèmesheen Lipstick, $17.50; bloomingdales.com; Matte Lipstick, $17.50; bloomingdales.com
4 of 6
ALEXANDER WANG
While the exact product that makeup artist Diane Kendal applied to models' lids won't launch until spring, you can recreate the shimmery look that Jenner sported by using the Nars Orgasm Blush.
Buy It! Nars Blush in Orgasm, $30; sephora.com
5 of 6
JASON WU
Instead of a full-blown cat eye, makeup artist Yadim opted for a dark green rounded wing, which began at the outer edges, and extended outwards. The pro used the Maybelline City Mini Palette in Urban Jungle to create the look.
Buy It! Maybelline City Mini palette in Urban Jungle, $7.99; target.com
6 of 6
CHROMAT
Creating the perfect bronze smoky lid is easier than you'd expect. All it takes is a few swipes of M.A.C.'s eye shadow in -- yes -- bronze, which makeup artist Fatima Thomas applied on models' lids for the show.
Buy It! M.A.C. Eye Shadow in Bronze, $16; macys.com
See Also
More
10 Outfits Meghan Markle Wore On Suits That Will Give You Serious Workwear Inspiration