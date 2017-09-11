Shop the Hero Beauty Products from New York Fashion Week

FENTY

Just days after Rihanna debuted her much-anticipated Fenty Beauty line (and makeup junkies everywhere lost their cool), models walked the Fenty fashion show drenched in the singer's glistening products. The MVP glam product? The yellow-tinged Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, which RiRi wore all over her lids and cheekbones at the brand's launch.

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Killawatt Highlighter in Trophy Wife, $34; sephora.com