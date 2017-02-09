Beauty
9 Fashion and Beauty Brands That Have Redefined the Meaning of Going 'Nude'
From flats to foundation, these companies have created neutral shades to match every skin tone
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
THIRD LOVE
The Products: "The New Nakeds" bra and underwear collection
Number of Nude Shades: 5
Buy It! Classic T-Shirt Bra, $68; thirdlove.com, Seamless Cheeky, $16; thirdlove.com
GLAMGLOW
The Product: Plumprageous Nudes Lip Treatment Collection
Number of Nude Shades: 10
Buy It! Glamglow Plumprageous Nudes Lip Treatment, $24; sephora.com
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
The Product: Zolasofia Flat
Number of Nude Shades: 7
Buy It! Christian Louboutin Zolasofia Flat, $595; christianlouboutin.com
MAKE UP FOR EVER
The Product: Ultra HD Foundation
Number of Nude Shades: 40
Buy It! Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $43; sephora.com
BUTTER LONDON
The Product: Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizer
Number of Nude Shades: 6
Buy It! Butter LONDON Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizer, $18; nordstrom.com
NAJA
The Products: "Nude for All" bra and underwear collection
Number of Nude Shades: 7
Buy It! Demi Bra, $52; naja.co, Thong, $18; naja.co
MAYBELLINE
The Product: Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color
Number of Nude Shades: 10
Buy It! Maybelline Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color, $4.29; target.com
BITE BEAUTY
The Product: Bite Beauty The Lip Pencil
Number of Nude Shades: 22
Buy It! Bite Beauty The Lip Pencil, $18; sephora.com
KAT VON D
The Product: Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
Number of Nude Shades: 10
Buy It! Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, $20; sephora.com