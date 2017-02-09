Beauty

9 Fashion and Beauty Brands That Have Redefined the Meaning of Going 'Nude'

From flats to foundation, these companies have created neutral shades to match every skin tone

By @jillianruffo

Updated

More

1 of 9

Third Love

THIRD LOVE

The Products: "The New Nakeds" bra and underwear collection
Number of Nude Shades: 5
Buy It! Classic T-Shirt Bra, $68; thirdlove.com, Seamless Cheeky, $16; thirdlove.com

2 of 9

Glam Glow

GLAMGLOW

The Product: Plumprageous Nudes Lip Treatment Collection
Number of Nude Shades: 10
Buy It! Glamglow Plumprageous Nudes Lip Treatment, $24; sephora.com

3 of 9

Christian Louboutin

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN

The Product: Zolasofia Flat
Number of Nude Shades: 7
Buy It! Christian Louboutin Zolasofia Flat, $595; christianlouboutin.com

 

4 of 9

Make Up Forever

MAKE UP FOR EVER

The Product: Ultra HD Foundation
Number of Nude Shades: 40
Buy It! Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $43; sephora.com

5 of 9

 

BUTTER LONDON

The Product: Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizer
Number of Nude Shades: 6
Buy It!  Butter LONDON Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizer, $18; nordstrom.com

6 of 9

Naja

NAJA

The Products: "Nude for All" bra and underwear collection
Number of Nude Shades: 7
Buy It! Demi Bra, $52; naja.co, Thong, $18; naja.co

7 of 9

Maybelline

MAYBELLINE

The Product: Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color
Number of Nude Shades: 10
Buy It! Maybelline Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color, $4.29; target.com

8 of 9

Bite

BITE BEAUTY

The Product: Bite Beauty The Lip Pencil
Number of Nude Shades: 22
Buy It! Bite Beauty The Lip Pencil, $18; sephora.com

9 of 9

Kat Von D

KAT VON D

The Product: Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
Number of Nude Shades: 10
Buy It! Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, $20; sephora.com

 

See Also

More

More