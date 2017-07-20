Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is the Best Place to Pick Up a New Pair of Statement Earrings
Make a serious statement with new pair of (discounted) tassel, gem and hoop earrings
Why You Need a Pair of Statement Earrings
The easiest way to jazz up any outfit is to add a pair of statement earrings. And right now, the best place to find a trendy new pair is Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, which is filled with fall’s hottest styles at already-reduced prices. The sale officially opens to the public on July 21st but if you have a Nordstrom card, you can shop a special sneak peek selection of fabulous items early (you can always sign up for a card early). Scroll through to shop our favorites, from colorful tassels to metallic hoops and beyond.
Loren Hope
Buy It! Glen Fringe Earrings, $51.90 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com
Gorjana
Buy It! Nora Hoop Earrings, $39.90 (orig. $60); nordstrom.com
Kate Spade New York
Buy It! In A Flash Drop Earrings, $38.90 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com
Halogen
Buy It! Multi Hoop Drop Earrings, $25.90 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com
Oscar de la Renta
Buy It! Classic Short Tassel Drop Clip Earrings, $229.90 (orig. $350); nordstrom.com
Argento Vivo
Buy It! Chain Ball Drop Earrings, $29.90 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com
BaubleBar
Buy It! Metallic Crispin Ball Statement Earrings, $33.90 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com
Halogen
Buy It! Medium Sleek Tube Hoop Earrings, $22.90 (orig. $35); nordstrom.com