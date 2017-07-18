The 8 Best Shoes to Buy From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Over-the-knee boots, mules, metallic booties and more all deserve a spot in your cart
The Best Shoes Already On Sale
Imagine scoring next season’s hottest shoes at already reduced sale prices? Well, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale will help you do just that. Right now, if you have a Nordstrom card (or sign up for a new one!) you can gain access to shop a sneak peek selection of over 3,000 items before the sale officially goes public on July 21st.
One of the sale's highlights? Its expansive shoe section. We’re already filling our carts with burnout velvet booties, embellished loafer mules and over-the-knee boots. Scroll through to shop these and more of the best styles from the sale.
Via Spiga
Buy It! Alana Mary Jane Pumps, $149.90 (orig. $225); nordstrom.com
Dolce Vita
Buy It! Marra Double Zip Booties, $105.90 (orig. $159.95); nordstrom.com
Kate Spade New York
Buy It! Cavell Loafer Mules, $169.90 (orig. $278); nordstrom.com
KENDALL + KYLIE
Buy It! Anabel Knit Over the Knee Boot, $149.90 (orig. $224.95); nordstrom.com
Shellys London
Buy It! Tyra Combat Boots, $112.90 (orig. $168.95); nordstrom.com
Sam Edelman
Buy It! Tia Genuine Calf Hair Pump, $89.90 (orig. $139.95); nordstrom.com
Vans
Buy It! Sk8-Hi Slim Sneaker, $42.90 (orig. $64.95); nordstrom.com
Steve Madden
Buy It! Grand Booties, $86.90 (orig. $129.95); nordstrom.com