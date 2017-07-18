The 8 Best Shoes to Buy From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Over-the-knee boots, mules, metallic booties and more all deserve a spot in your cart

The Best Shoes Already On Sale

Imagine scoring next season’s hottest shoes at already reduced sale prices? Well, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale will help you do just that. Right now, if you have a Nordstrom card (or sign up for a new one!) you can gain access to shop a sneak peek selection of over 3,000 items before the sale officially goes public on July 21st. 

One of the sale's highlights? Its expansive shoe section. We’re already filling our carts with burnout velvet booties, embellished loafer mules and over-the-knee boots. Scroll through to shop these and more of the best styles from the sale.

Via Spiga

Buy It! Alana Mary Jane Pumps, $149.90 (orig. $225); nordstrom.com

Dolce Vita

Buy It! Marra Double Zip Booties, $105.90 (orig. $159.95); nordstrom.com

Kate Spade New York

Buy It! Cavell Loafer Mules, $169.90 (orig. $278); nordstrom.com

KENDALL + KYLIE

Buy It! Anabel Knit Over the Knee Boot, $149.90 (orig. $224.95); nordstrom.com

Shellys London

Buy It! Tyra Combat Boots, $112.90 (orig. $168.95); nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman

Buy It! Tia Genuine Calf Hair Pump, $89.90 (orig. $139.95); nordstrom.com

Vans

Buy It! Sk8-Hi Slim Sneaker, $42.90 (orig. $64.95); nordstrom.com

Steve Madden

Buy It! Grand Booties, $86.90 (orig. $129.95); nordstrom.com

