Out of 3,000 Items at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, These Are the Very Best

Today is a glorious day — it’s the start of much-anticipated Nordstrom’s Annual Anniversary Sale!

Well, kind of. The sale doesn’t open to the public until July 21st, but if you have a Nordstrom credit card, you can gain early access and shop a sneak peek selection of the hottest must-have items starting today (you will also get access if you sign up for a card).

So far, it’s worth the hype: The retailer is offering over 3,000 items at reduced prices. We’re talking about major markdowns on tons of the trendiest fall styles, including block heel booties, striped blazers, velvet accessories and more.

It’s an overwhelming selection, which is why we’ve gone ahead and picked out 15 of our favorite styles. Each item is perfect to wear now through the fall, so you can get a nice head start on next season’s trends. Scroll down to check out some of the best fall styles and get shopping. The sale will last through August 6th.

Handbags

A cream colored hobo bag is great if you love a minimal and modern vibe, but if you’re looking for something more lady-like, a top handle satchel is perfect. For something more playful, opt for a pink velvet crossbody.

Buy It! MCM Milla Leather Hobo, $556.90 (orig. $830); Kate Spade New York Young Lane – Shirley Leather Satchel, $198.90 (orig. $298); and Rebecca Minkoff Small Love Velvet Crossbody Bag, $116.90 (orig. $175)

Tops

Statement sleeves are everything, especially on a sweatshirt. but if your vibe is more tomboy-ish, a striped blazer is the perfect fall staple. Or take it from Gigi Hadid and try wearing your pajamas in public by rocking a button town PJ shirt like this one with red piping.

Buy It! Topshop Split Back Bell Sleeve Sweatshirt, $45.90 (orig. $70); Veronica Beard Carter Cutaway Jacket with Removable Dickey, $498.90 (orig. $745); and J. Crew Tipped Pajama Shirt, $57.90 (orig. $78)

Dresses

Slip dresses, plaid and florals are three very different vibes but three very on trend styles. Just add lace and ruffles and these dresses are the perfect fall pieces.

Buy It! BP. Lace Trim Slipdress, $34.90 (orig. $55); CHELSEA28 Tweed Ruffle Shift Dress, $98.90 (orig. $149); and Cinq a Sept Leena Floral Print Dress, $349.90 (orig. $525)

Shoes

Whether you love to wear heels or flats, there are plenty of amazing options. Block heel booties in a rusty brown hue, brocade ballet flats and velvet pumps are all fabulous footwear styles to rock this fall.

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman Notazzie Bootie, $349.90 (orig. $575); Sam Edelman Raisa Bow Flats, $79.90 (orig. $119.95); and Louise et Cie Jianna Stacked Heel Pumps, $79.90 (orig. $119.95)

Bottoms

Wide leg pants and split hem jeans are two of the hottest styles of the fall season, but if you prefer skirts, try a velvet pleated midi. It’s perfect for work and play.

Buy It! Emerson Wide Leg Pants, $99 (orig. $149); CHELSEA28 Pleated Velvet Skirt, $52.90 (orig. $79); and FRAME Le Nouveau Split Hem Jeans, $179.90 (orig. $269)