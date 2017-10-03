Score Selena Gomez's Favorite Jeans and More Celebrity Denim Faves on Sale Now at Nordstrom

Stealing a star’s style isn’t always easy – or affordable – but thanks to Nordstrom, you can now score some of the most fashionable celebs’ favorite denim styles on major sale just in time for fall. We’re talking about classic designer denim brands that celebs swear by – like Selena Gomez’s classic J Brand skinnies (she’s been seen rocking them nonstop as of late) which she’s paired with everything from chic bomber jackets to a classic white t-shirt and sneakers. Gigi Hadid’s trendy racing striped jeans from MOTHER are also marked down and totally on trend for fall. And if you’re looking for something a little more edgy, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s moto-style Paige jeans are also on steep discount. Now’s the time to shop if you’re in the market for some new designer denim at crazy good prices so scroll down to check these out and more!

Selena Gomez

A dark wash skinny jean has a fun retro feel but the skinny silhouette keeps it modern and fresh. Selena Gomez even cropped hers for an on-trend and flattering look.

Buy It! J Brand Maria High Waist Skinny Jeans, $141 (orig. $188); nordstrom.com

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid rocked her retro-chic, racing striped jeans with an oversized hoodie, Tommy Hilfiger sweater and block heel sock booties for a coordinated look that is sporty and fashionable for fall.

Buy It! MOTHER ‘The Insider’ Crop Step Fray Jeans, $171 (orig. $228); nordstrom.com

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

With two collaborations with Paige under her belt, it’s no surprise that supermodel and new mom Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is often seen rocking the brand’s jeans. We especially love the edgy zipper details on these moto-style skinnies.

Buy It! PAIGE Transcend Edgemont High Waist Skinny Jeans, $186.75 (orig. $249); nordstrom.com

Which designer denim styles are you scoring at sale at Nordstrom? Comment below and let us know!