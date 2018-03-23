As most beauty counter lovers know, makeup, skin and hair products almost never go on sale. And when they do, it’s usually the leftover products you likely don’t even want anyway. But get ready to grab your wallets and run to Nordstrom, because the department store is offering huge discounts on over 2,000 of its beauty products that you won’t be able to resist.

Everything from brands like NARS, M.A.C, Laura Mercier, Bobbi Brown and more are discounted up to 25 percent off right now. The best part? There’s even a selection of just-launched products you can get your hands on with the awesome discount.

To help you navigate through all the amazing deals, check out what the PeopleStyle editors are stocking up on before this sale ends!

T3 Blow Dryer

Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor: It is not everyday a hair dryer loved by the best stylists in the biz (among them, Blake Lively’s pro) costs less than a car payment, so I think that’s reason enough to snatch this up. But if you need another reason, I’ll give you three: This brand-spanking-new, state state-of-the-art tool is actually lightweight, dries hair incredibly quickly, and has digitally-controlled heat settings to prevent you from frying your style.

Buy It! T3 Cura Hair Dryer, $150; nordstrom.com

Laura Mercier Concealer

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: This full-coverage Laura Mercier concealer just launched, so when I saw it discounted 15 percent off in this spring sale, I immediately popped two in my shopping cart. I was lucky enough to test out the formula before it hit stores and was blown away by how it concealed my darkest under-eye circles without creasing at all during the day. I can’t stop using it, so I know I need backups in my beauty bag.

Buy It! Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer, $23.80 (originally $28); nordstrom.com

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: This Nordstrom sale could not be happening at a better time, because I just use the last drop of my favorite facial oil from Kiehl’s. Not only do I love the smell (the lavender scent has a relaxing effect on me before bed), but the blend of botanical oils actually achieves what the bottle boldly claims (“visibly restore the appearance of skin by morning”)! Don’t believe me. Check out the 1,000+ 5-star reviews from Nordstrom beauty buyers who also have fallen in love with the product. I’m definitely going to buy two (or three!) bottles, as my husband has started swiping this from my medicine cabinet.

Buy It! Kiehl’s Skincare Midnight Recover Concentrate, $62.05 (originally $73); nordstrom.com

Benefit Highlighter

Kami Phillips, E-Commerce Editor: Benefit’s High Beam Satiny-Pink Liquid Highlighter is like Kira Kira in a bottle. The liquid formula blends easily on top of foundations and primers and works on any skin tone. Use it to add soft definition to your nose, cheeks and brow bones for a dewy and radiant glow no matter where you go.

Buy It! Benefit High Beam Satiny-Pink Liquid Highlighter, $22.10 (orig. $26); nordstrom.com

SK-II Set

Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor: SK-II’s pricey-yet-effective products are loved by makeup artists, estheticians and skincare junkies alike, so the second they go on sale, I tend to pounce — especially when they’re being sold in bulk. You can’t go wrong with this set, which includes the brand’s cult-loved mask, essence and lotion. I swipe on the Facial Treatment Essence every morning before I apply the rest of my skincare, and I swear by the Facial Treatment Mask when my skin needs an instant pick-me-up before an event.

Buy It! SK-II Pitera Essence Set, $84.15 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: I always forget to pack a perfume when I travel (I blame it on trying to fit all my carry-on liquids into that tiny TSA-approved Ziplock bag). But I have a few upcoming trips planned and I know I won’t forget to pack a fragrance after I pick up this slim travel-sized Viktor & Rolf perfume. I love “Flowerbomb’s” gorgeous floral fragrance, which will make it the perfect travel companion this spring.

Buy It! Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Travel Spray, $25.50; nordstrom.com

Sarah Ball, Fashion Market Editor: Now that spring is officially here, it’s time that I start self-tanning. St. Tropez is my favorite self-tanner. It has no lingering weird smell, doesn’t streak — and the mist makes the application easy and balanced, so when I saw that the kit was on sale, I had to have it!

Buy It! Self Tan Starter Kit, $21.25 (orig. $25); nordstrom.com