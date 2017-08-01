5 Must-Have Items That Haven't Sold Out from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the best place to shop for all of next season’s hottest styles at already reduced prices. With everything from designer clothing to shoes to handbags to beauty products on sale, it’s no wonder why items are already selling out. But if you’re just getting around to shopping the sale, don’t stress — there’s still time — and there are still fabulous options to choose from. We went ahead and picked out five of our favorites that are still in stock and ready to be added to your cart.

Scroll down to check them out before the sale ends on August 6th.

Round Sunglasses

This shape is one of this season’s biggest sunglasses trends, and who could resist this chic Gucci pair?

Buy It! Gucci 51mm Gradient Lens Round Sunglasses, $293.90 (orig. $440); nordstrom.com

Lipstick Kit

A classic red lip never goes out of style, and this set from MAC includes a primer, lip liner and matte liquid lip color so you can apply your lip as easy as one, two, three!

Buy It! Beauty Exclusive MAC Look in a Box Early to Red Lip Kit, $36.50; nordstrom.com

Satin Dress

Satin is one of fall’s biggest trends, and this floral-print wrap dress is perfect for any occasion.

Buy It! ASTR The Label Satin Wrap Dress, $49.90 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com

Block Heel Booties

These boots are a must-have. They’re both comfortable and practical and, in black, they go with just about everything.

Buy It! Steve Madden Effect Block Heel Booties, $86.90 (orig. $129.95); nordstrom.com

Hobo Handbag

This lavender-hued hobo bag can be worn over your shoulder or as a crossbody, making it the perfect everyday carry-all.

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Convertible Nubuck Hobo, $229.90 (orig. $345); nordstrom.com

Which styles are you scoring before they sell out at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale? Comment below and let us know!