On Wednesdays We Wear White: Watch These 3 TV Anchors Fight About Wearing the Same Color

The movie may have come out almost 13 years ago, but if there’s any situation in the world that can’t be explained, editorialized, or just generally made better with a Mean Girls quote, we haven’t found it yet. Whether you’re feeling personally victimized or simply want to affirm your “cool mom” status, the classic comedy has got you covered. In fact, as it turns out, the film is even applicable when you’re an Australian news anchor furious at your segment guests for arriving in the same color dress as yourself. In other words, Nine News Now host Amber Sherlock clearly missed the memo that on Wednesdays, we wear white.

In some behind-the-scenes footage from the news show, Sherlock, the anchor, starts off by demanding that her co-host Snook go find something else to wear. “I need Julie to put a jacket on because we’re all in white. I asked her before we came on. Julie, you need to put a jacket on.” Snook replies that she has been too busy to find something else to wear, to which Sherlock rolls her eyes: “Come on, Julie, I told you two hours ago.” After further apologies from Snook, she adds while picking up her phone, “Well, we’ll call wardrobe and we’ll get something.”

Their guest, psychologist Sandy Rea, who is also dressed in white, then helpfully chimes in attempting to use some of her conflict resolution skills, saying, “Unless you want me to run down there and see if there’s a jacket?” To which the Nine News Now host says, “No, you’re alright, you’re alright because you told me, but there can’t be three of us, Sandy, and I made this clear two and a half hours ago.” Snook then gives up in exasperation, saying, “If it’s an issue, I can get on out of here,” with Sherlock cutting her short adding, “Yeah, it is an issue. Go and grab a jacket. I wasn’t saying it for no reason, the wardrobe girls will be furious downstairs.”

Snook attempts to stand up for herself, retorting, “I’m wearing blue, for one, Amber. I don’t want to be having this.” But Sherlock shuts her down in turn, saying, “Well, it doesn’t look like it,” and then yelling again for someone to go get her a jacket. At this point the screen goes dark, and only the sound of the two womens’ voice can be heard, while they continue to snipe at one another. Finally, when the screen comes back on, Julie is wearing the black jacket zipped up over her dress, concluding sardonically, “Is that OK for everyone?” The three women then go on to continue with the actual news segment with big smiles on their faces like nothing happened between them at all. It’s both professionalism and passive aggressiveness at its finest, though we think there was a big missed opportunity for someone to declare their co-host’s top “the ugliest effing top I’ve ever seen.”

