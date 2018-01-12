Can Nina Dobrev Go from Workout Clothes to Street Style in 90 Seconds?

PEOPLE Now challenged Nina Dobrev to transform her post-workout look to street style chic in just 90 seconds. She killed it, of course, choosing a few staple pieces to dramatically reinterpret the look.

Last time, PEOPLE Now challenged Dobrev to go from no makeup to red carpet ready in 90 seconds. She created a glowing, glamorous look and it took her less time than it takes some people to tie their shoes. But, some aspects of Dobrev’s daily styling routine are not so speedy. In fact, she says getting bangs has significantly slowed down her morning routine.

Dobrev’s fashion choices are clearly versatile. She recently showed a PEOPLE Staffer how to wear one pair of leggings three ways.

Dobrev is both a style icon and a health aficionado. She loves Les Mills GRIT training and recently teamed up with Les Mills and Reebok to create her own workout. Be on the lookout for its release this month!