Nina Dobrev Gets Real About Her Breakouts: 'I Walk Out of the House with Zit Cream'

Nina Dobrev isn’t afraid to show the world her barefaced skin.

The actress, who was one of five stars that went makeup-free in PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful issue this year — embraces all her imperfections, and wants the girls and young women that look up to her to do the same.

“Young girls see this image and think that’s what they should be and that’s how they should wake up,” Dobrev told Ocean Drive magazine in her cover interview for its September issue. “That was one of the main reasons I wanted to be a part of that issue [People’s Most Beautiful] and especially proud to represent the section [with no makeup on].”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

The actress, who’s starring in the upcoming psychological horror film Flatliners with Ellen Page out next month, said she “doesn’t wear makeup on a daily basis” and tries “to reflect that on my social media too.”

When it comes to what she shares with her fans on the daily, Dobrev doesn’t waste time putting on a full-face of makeup. “When I do Instagram stories, I’m not all dolled up and glamorous, it’s a peek into my day-to-day life, which is kind of normal and average,” she said.

And although Dobrev always looks flawless on the red carpet, she suffers from blemishes just like the rest of us. Her advice: don’t sweat it.

RELATED PHOTOS: Nina Dobrev’s Most Beautiful Hair And Makeup Moments Ever

“I get pimples and zits all the time and I deal with them just like anybody else, with zit cream!” the actress said.

The actress’ so carefree, she will even go out in public with pimple cream dotted all over her face. “Sometimes I walk out of the house with the zit cream and forget about it,” Dobrev told Ocean Drive. “And that’s just life, it’s unpredictable and awkward and we all feel insecure all the time but that’s completely normal and okay and everybody has good days and bad days.”

As a role model to young women, Dobrev hopes she can spread positive messages about beauty. “It’s especially important now to show young girls that and to make them aware that they are perfect exactly the way they are,” she said.

Besides being an ambassador for beauty, the 28-year-old stars also speaks out about the complicated political climate in the United States, although, since she was born in Bulgaria and actually isn’t has a green card, wasn’t able to vote in the most recent election.

“I did not have the option to make an impact on this election other than with my voice and the platforms that I have access to,” Dobrev said. “It scares me to see the negative repercussions that will come as a result of all of the work that’s been done — especially with the environment, the way it is in its fragile state, seeing the direction that it’s going in, and the decisions that are being made in the White House. The decisions that the administration makes at the moment affect the world, not just this country.”

Do you like to go makeup-free like Nina? Tell us in the comments.