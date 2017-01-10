Nina Dobrev Chops Off Her Hair

We’ll start with the bad news: Nina Dobrev is no longer your long-haired source of beach wave inspiration. The good news? You’re about to be running to your hairstylist for an entirely new look. Because after years of sporting her enviable long, brown, perfectly-curled locks, the star has just made one of her most major hair moves yet, revealing (drumroll) a bob at the xXx: Return of Xander Cage premiere in London.

The star’s longtime hairstylist Riawna Capri tells PeopleStyle of the short, choppy cut, “Nina has been itching to cut her hair off for years, even before the big trend started. It’s 2017, new year, her birthday is Jan 9, so we did a birthday chop!”

But what makes her look different from the rest? According to Capri, is the fact that it’s “an asymmetrical, textured choppy yet blunt bob,” she says, predicting that the look is just a glimpse of what’s in store for Hollywood’s hair department this year.

“This is the year things are getting bolder and thicker,” she says. “2016 has been light, wispy and airy. This year, think more structure- blunt yet still textured. Short hair gives a great strong focus to the face, neck and shoulders, something Nina hasn’t ever had. Her hair is now fun and sexy with a feminine edge.”

Capri says the cut was so major, in fact, that Dobrev planned her beige and blue sweetheart cut dress for the premiere around her new look.”We are obsessed,” she says.

“Nina’s been waiting to cut her hair short for years, but couldn’t due to projects,” Capri added in a statement. “She’s so excited to have short hair again!”

And we’re just as excited to add a new look to our wish lists.

What do you think of her chop? Sound off below.