It’s been 10 days since Julianne Hough‘s romantic outdoor wedding on Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to NHL star Brooks Laich, but the world still can’t get enough of the details Dancing With The Stars judge’s picturesque (and Pinterest-perfect) nuptials. So when PeopleStyle got to sit down with Reebok‘s newest ambassador Nina Dobrev — who is one of Hough’s best friends and was a bridesmaid for the wedding — we had to get the inside scoop about what being in the wedding party was like.

But Dobrev says she didn’t have much to compare her experience as Hough’s bridesmaid to…because she’s actually never been one before!

“Well I have to tell you, it was my first ever bridesmaid experience I ever had,” the actress tells PeopleStyle. “Julianne and Brooks popped my cherry — in a way! [laughs]” Dobrev hasn’t stopped raving about the entire wedding weekend on social media, and has a feeling any of her future experiences as a bridesmaid won’t be anywhere near as great. “It is only downhill from here,” she says.

The star, who wore a pastel pink Marchesa bridesmaid dress, says she was one of the lucky few who knew what (two!) dresses her best friend would be wearing on the big day. “I was at all of her fittings at Marchesa and saw her every step of the way when they were designing it,” Dobrev says. “I got to be a big part of that as a spectator.”

When it came to the wedding ceremony and reception, the 28-year-old star (who recently went public with her new boyfriend Glen Powell) tips her hat off to event planner Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Event, who organized every detail of the weekend affair.

“He brought out every little detail and nothing was spared. It was absolutely breathtaking and perfect,” Dobrev tells us. “It was so fun, so amazing and so full of love and positivity. The whole weekend was straight out of a magazine, literally and figuratively. It was in a magazine — PEOPLE Magazine!”

Now, what’s Dobrev up to after fulfilling her bridesmaid duties? The actress just scored a gig as the ambassador for Reebok x Les Milles. She will even be in N.Y.C. later this week for the official launch party, which includes a workout. “I just did the Les Milles Grit workout with my friend this morning. I am excited,” she tells us.

The collaboration’s a perfect fit for the star, who isn’t ashamed to say she loves wearing workout leggings as pants even when she isn’t going hard at the gym.

“I have been a fan of the brand for as far back as I can remember. I got to see this new collection before I signed on, and there’s a new edge and very fresh and gritty,” the star says. “And literally, the reason I was so excited for this collection is because after I work out I just pair my speckled Reebok x Les Milles leggings with a jean jacket or a leather jacket, which I feel great in!”

