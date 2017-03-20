Stars sharing poolside photos on Instagram is nothing new. But Nina Dobrev just took the FOMO-inducing swimsuit snap to the next level. In addition to bikinis, the actress and her friends were all sporting metallic blue, smurf-like faces. And yes, you too can party in the celebrity-approved look.

Dobrev shared a shot of her and her blue-faced friends lounging by the pool, appropriately captioning the photo, “Blue (wo)Man Group.” And while it may seem like your average blue face paint, it’s not. The group was wearing Glamglow’s limited-edition Gravitymud Firming Treatment in Sonic Blue — meaning they were fighting wrinkles while partying, as stars do.

Blue (wo)Man Group. A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

So if you’re looking to recreate her photo, or simply want to get a head-start on your Halloween plans, you can score the mask for $69 at Sephora. Because what better way to get smooth skin than in your backyard with all of your friends? (Just make sure to also have some SPF on hand.)

What do you think of Dobrev’s pool party look? Sound off in the comments below!