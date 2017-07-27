Nina Dobrev Wants You to Look Cute at the Gym in These New Pieces from Reebok

Gym clothes aren’t just gym clothes anymore. They’re running errands clothes, going to brunch clothes, flying clothes … we could keep going. Athleisure has ended the “Are Leggings Pants Debate?” (for many of us) and made it totally OK to wear spandex in most situations.

Reebok’s latest ambassador Nina Dobrev knows the importance of having versatile workout gear. That’s why she’s teamed up with the active line and helped launched the new Les Mills x Reebok collection, which will look just as cute on the treadmill as it does in the airport.

“That is 100% literally why I was so excited about this collection. They really transition from workout to lifestyle seamlessly and look so cool,” Dobrev told PeopleStyle at the launch earlier this month.

Want to steal Dobrev’s sweat style? There are two pieces you’ll definitely need.

“I love mixing and matching them and there are so many options in the collections to make great outfits, but if I had to pick it would probably be the speckled pant and bra top combo,” she shared.

Shop those looks below as well as some other standouts from the collection.

The Leggings

Buy It! Les Mills Lux Bold 3/4 Tight, $55; reebok.com

The Sports Bra

Buy It! Les Mills Hero Racer Sports Bra, $45; reebok.com

The Sneakers

Buy It! Ultra 4.0 Les Mills BC Sneakers, $120; reebok.com

The Tank

Buy It! Les Mills Activchill Tank, $40; reebok.com

The Shorts

Buy It! Les Mills Cordura Woven Short, $85; reebok.com

The Tee

Buy It! Les Mills Tee, $35; reebok.com

