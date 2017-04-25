Stars spend nearly as much time sitting in hair and makeup as they do acting in front of the camera. Between filming, red carpet appearances and posing for photo shoots, they’re always getting ready — so much so that some, like Nina Dobrev, are best friends with their trusted hairstylists and makeup artists. But when their glam squads are away, they’re left to their own devices. And for PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful issue, we challenged Dobrev and actress Amandla Stenberg to go from makeup-free to a full face of makeup in 90 seconds — and without the help of any pros.

Watch the videos below to see how they did.

In order to prep for what’s “gonna be a fun night,” Dobrev first begins by filling in her brows, saying they’ve “gotta be full” before moving on to her cat eye — an experience that she considers “really stressful.” She then applies blush all over, conceals her under eyes and applies lip gloss before the clock runs out.

Stenberg, on the otherhand, goes for a simpler look than Dobrev. The star slathers her glowing skin with tinted moisturizer and then applies concealer, a tinted lip balm and finishes with brow gel, mascara and highlighter in order to create her “low-key look.”

But they weren’t the only ones who embraced their bare faces for the issue. Anna Chlumsky, Danielle Brooks and Minnie Driver also ditched their makeup, something that Driver says she does on a regular basis.

“In my everyday life you won’t see me wearing a lot of makeup,” Driver tells PEOPLE in the video above. “Even when I have what I consider quite a lot of makeup on, some online rag will [say I’m] ‘wearing no makeup while having lunch.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, I did my eyelashes and my eyebrows. I am wearing lipstick and I put a base on and it’s a cream blush. Thank you very much.”

For more from these stars, pick up PEOPLE's World's Most Beautiful issue, on stands now.