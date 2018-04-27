Nina Agdal Posts Yet Another Racy Nude Photo Wearing Nothing But a Pair of High Heels

Nina Agdal is continuing to nude photos streak.

On Thursday, the model posted a photograph of herself lying down on a bed completely naked (with the exception of a pair of black strappy heels by Le Lis Blanc) looking into a mirror.

“#knowyourankles,” the 26-year-old captioned the photo, which was a play on the phrase “know your angles.”

Earlier this month, Agdal posted another super sexy snap of herself, stripping down completely in the middle of the wilderness.

Agdal posed underneath some trees with her backside to the camera, as her boyfriend, Jack Brinkley Cook, 22, stepped in as the photographer for the gorgeous shot.

“When the light and your boyfriend are cute, you gotta do what you gotta do,” she captioned the pic.

Agdal, who was previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, before splitting with him last May, opened up about her relationship with Christie Brinkley‘s son and what she’s learned from the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“It’s actually really, really good. Me and Christie are super cool,” Agdal said on the show in February. “She’s one of the most, you know, the smartest woman and one of the most beautiful women. I like get surprised, I walk out of the door in the Hamptons at 10 A.M. and she looks 10 times better than I do at all times. She’s an incredible woman. She’s so sweet.”

And it seems as if Agdal got the stamp of approval from Cook’s mom too.

“Your Adorable boyfriend is a great photographer!” Christie commented on Agdal’s nude Instagram photo from April 2.