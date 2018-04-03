Every model knows that good lighting makes photograph. Just ask Nina Agdal. When magic hour hit during Agdal’s recent date with her boyfriend Jack Brinkley Cook, the model seized the opportunity for a super sexy (and super naked) impromptu photo shoot.

Agdal, 26, stripped down completely in the middle of the wilderness (even removing her shoes!) to pose underneath some trees with her backside to the camera. And Brinkley Cook, 22, is quite the Instagram boyfriend, as he stepped in as photographer on the gorgeous shot.

“When the light and your boyfriend are cute, you gotta do what you gotta do,” Agdal captioned the shot.

Agdal, who was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, before splitting with him last May, opened up about her relationship with Christie Brinkley‘s son and what she’s learned from the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“It’s actually really, really good. Me and Christie are super cool,” Agdal said on the show in February. “She’s one of the most, you know, the smartest woman and one of the most beautiful women. I like get surprised, I walk out of the door in the Hamptons at 10 A.M. and she looks 10 times better than I do at all times. She’s an incredible woman. She’s so sweet.”

And it looks like Agdal gets the stamp of approval from Brinkley Cook’s mom too.

“Your Adorable boyfriend is a great photographer!” Brinkley commented on Agdal’s nude Instagram photo.