'Night Cap!' Kim Kardashian Poses Nude in Bed Days After Welcoming Third Child

Kim Kardashian West kicked off the end of the week by taking it all off.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a nude photo of herself to Instagram early Friday morning — her famous curves on full display as she laid in bed topless with a bed sheet strategically covering her nether regions.

Shot by fashion photographers Mert and Marcus (Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott), the post came attached with a cheeky caption: “Night Cap.”

Hours earlier, the KKW beauty mogul wore slightly more clothes in a Thursday evening Instagram shot that showed her reclining on a silver Rolls-Royce wearing white underwear and a white sports bra.

“Good night,” she wrote in the caption of the photo, which was taken by Kardashian Christmas Card photographer Eli Russell Linnetz.

Of course, it’s been a busy week for Kardashian West.

On Monday, she and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child and second daughter, via a surrogate. The new baby, whose name has yet to be announced, joins siblings Saint, 2, and North, 4½.

A lot went into Kardashian West’s decision to hire a surrogate, as she explained on her website Thursday. And thought she wasn’t carrying her new baby girl, the experience still came with its fair share of obstacles.

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” she wrote. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

But despite the struggles, Kardashian West is counting her blessings surrounding her new daughter.

“I’m so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible,” she said. “It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.”

“The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time,” she added. “Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”