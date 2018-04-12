If you’re heading to Coachella (or just wish you were), chances are you’re on the hunt for the cutest and trendiest pieces to wear while dancing the weekend away in the desert. Luckily, Revolve.com has just launched their REVOLVEfestival Capsule Collection and it’s full of adorable, trendy and flat-out sexy pieces that you could wear whether or not you’re headed to Indio. Overwhelmed by choice? We got packing lists from Nicole Richie, Olivia Culpo, Chanel Iman, Negin Mersalehi, Camila Coelho and Jackie Aina – all veteran Coachella attendees – to find out exactly what they’ll be bringing from the new capsule collection. We caught up with them before they hit the dusty trail (so to speak) to get a look inside their suitcases. Scroll down to check out their favorite festival styles, then shop yours from Revolve.com!

Olivia Culpo: “My Marled X Olivia Culpo white dress is the perfect piece for festival season. You can wear the dress unbuttoned with a pair of GRLFRND jean shorts or as a dress with these RAYE sandals. Since the piece is simple, I love to accessorize by layering jewelry, belting it or throwing on a hat.”

Buy It! From left: GRLFRND Denim Shorts, $148; RAYE Sandals, $168 and Marled x Olivia Culpo Dress, $128

Nicole Richie: “Is a Festival ever complete without a crochet/fringe piece?” Richie asked of her House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve matching set. Richie also noted that “this cardigan is what I’ll be bringing to the festival to keep me warm during the chilly desert nights.” But when it comes to Coachella during the day, Richie loves her House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve jumpsuit, saying “this jumpsuit just makes me happy. It’s the perfect pop of color to match my festival mood!”. Another exciting event other than Coachella itself is Nicole’s new beauty collab with Urban Decay, which launches April 12th. “I partnered up with Urban Decay to put together a kit that includes my festival essentials. I’m obsessed with the lipstick color TILT. It’s an amazing pop of color that look good on everyone. Also, secret detail: the pattern inside the box matches the Hugh jumpsuit.”

Buy It! From left: House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Top, $148 and Skirt, $138; House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Cardigan, $228; House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Jumpsuit, $168; and House of Harlow 1960 x Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in TILT, $18

Negin Mersalehi: “Sunny days ask for extra care! Therefore the Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil is a serious lifesaver for #REVOLVEfestival – just like the colorful Paris Texas Skirt and Stevie Crop Top!”

Buy It! From left: Understated Leather x Revolve Skirt, $275; Privacy Please Jumpsuit, $188; Lovers + Friends Crop Top, $88; Gisou By Negin Mirsalehi Honey Infused Hair Oil, $88

Chanel Iman: “This top with the bare back straps is everything for Revolve Festival. It’s super sexy and pairs well with any bottom!” Iman tells PeopleStyle. “These round softly shaded wire frame glasses are just light enough to show off your eyes yet still block the sun and having the right bag is an absolute must for a day at the festival. This straw bag is perfect for a day in the sun!”

Buy It! From left: Privacy Please Top, $78; Ray-Ban Sunglasses, $168; Loeffler Randall Straw Handbag, $295

Jackie Aina: “I LOVE a good fringe piece! This dress will look super cute paired with some boots,” Aina told PeopleStyle. She added, “It’s nice to have extra reinforcements for those of us who tend to sweat more than others. These towelettes also help you stay clean and avoid unwanted germs from fellow festival goers!” She also loves “a matching separate, they’re so easy to style.”

Buy It! From left: X by NBD Dress, $398; Sweat Cosmetics Skin-Balancing Cleansing Towelettes 30-pack, $20; BB Dakota x Revolve Crop Top, $70

Camila Coelho: “Who said pool party? A cute polka dot one piece suit is always a must!” Coehlo tells PeopleStyle. She also “loves a colorful crochet crop top with denim pants” and “loves dancing in fringe,” making this Lovers + Friends skirt the perfect choice for a weekend dancing the nights away in the desert.

Buy It! From left: Majorelle Top, $128; Lovers + Friends One Piece Swimsuit, $138; Lovers + Friends Skirt, $88