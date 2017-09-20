Nicole Richie Says She Doesn't Remember Shoplifting Lipsticks with Kim Kardashian But 'I Wouldn't Put It Past Myself'

On Tuesday night, Nicole Richie and Urban Decay threw a party at Hubble Studio in Los Angeles in celebration of their partnership on the brand’s new Troublemaker mascara. The fashion designer told PeopleStyle she was interested in working with the makeup brand because, “their message is very similar to mine and my brand [House of Harlow 1960]’s in the sense that both of us are about self expression and redefining beauty.”

The name of the mascara, Troublemaker, also appealed to her: “I’m a troublemaker, for sure, ” she said, adding that while she doesn’t remember the specific preteen shoplifting event Kim Kardashian referenced in an anecdote on her website, “I wouldn’t put it past myself.”

In a recent post Kim wrote, “When Nicole Richie and I were around 11, we went into a drugstore in Malibu and took lipstick. We thought we were so badass! I can’t remember the name of the color, but it was a brown shade from Revlon. I wasn’t much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got.”

Back in those days, Richie says she remembers watching her mom do her makeup with “drawers and drawers of lipstick, eyeshadows — she had the 30 different ones in there. I would sit in her bathroom when I was a little girl … and be like, “Oh my God, this is so amazing and so exciting.”

Richie, who turns 36 Thursday, says she started experimenting with makeup herself shortly after the alleged shoplifting incident. “I think I was probably 12 or 13,” she says. “I used to sneak it and then I think when I was probably like 16, I would really wear it.”

So how does she indulge her troublemaker side these days? “Well, since I’ve signed on for this, I ran their golf cart through [Urban Decay]’s headquarters.” Some traits you never grow out of.

