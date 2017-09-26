Nicole Richie Is All About the Fanny Pack Trend

The Kardashian krew has successfully turned some of the most polarizing clothing into huge trends, from lampshading to underwear as outerwear to embracing all sheer everything. And the latest trend the famous family’s been sporting brings us back to simpler times walking around amusement parks in the ’80s and ’90s: the fanny pack.

Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Kim Kardashian is experimenting with luxury designer fanny packs from Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel. Even Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio tried the trend earlier this year when he was spotted exploring Thailand in a black fanny pack.

Basically, it doesn’t seem like this throwback accessory is going away anytime soon, and in an interview with Coveteur, House of Harlow 1960 founder Nicole Richie admitted she’s all about the trend too.

“Sometimes I don’t want a bag and want to be free. Unless we’re talking about a fanny pack, then I am down,” the star said, who’s starring in a new video series for Urban Decay’s Troublemaker Mascara.

“I love a good fanny pack!” Richie continued. “Everything you need, right here.”

Richie has said she enjoys dressing comfortably and especially favors sweats and anything supercozy when she’s hanging out at home with her 9-year-old daughter Harlow. And now that we’ve crossed over into fall, Richie told Coveteur it’s officially her favorite time of year to get dressed.

“I’m a winter girl. I like to layer,” Richie said. “I like a hundred clothes on my body. I blast the heat, cozy up, watch a good ’90s romantic comedy. That’s what winter’s all about.”

But since the designer lives in L.A., where the temperatures rarely drop lower than 60 degrees, sometimes she has to fake it until she makes it.

“When it’s below 70, I pretend it’s snowing and I wrap myself in every article of clothing that I have,” Richie said.

Tell us: are you for or against the fanny pack trend? Sound off in the comments below.