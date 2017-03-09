The Internet Can Relax Now: Nicole Kidman Finally Explains Her Weird Clapping at the Oscars

Nicole Kidman may have been the third most Googled person on the Oscars red carpet, but once the show began, people were far more interested in (and incredibly perplexed by) her truly wacky clapping technique. It was one of the craziest audience reactions of the night (only second to Chrissy Teigen’s quick cat nap). And now, nearly two weeks after the awards show, Kidman’s finally explaining what prompted her “seal clapping.”

I just can't stop thinking about Nicole Kidman clapping pic.twitter.com/0bmAWatwr9 — C⚽️Y S (@SportySpur) February 27, 2017

During an interview with an Australian radio show, KISS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O, co-host Kyle Sandilands explained his theory to Kidman. “I believe you were clapping like that because you had the rings on and you didn’t want to damage the rings,” said Sandilands.

“You are so right, Kyle,” said Kidman. “I’m so glad you clarified that because it was really awkward! I was like gosh, I want to clap, I don’t want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right? ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?'”

So she bit the bullet and clapped like a very beautiful, elegant seal. “So therefore I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own, but it was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it!”

Now that she’s cleared that up, it all makes perfect sense to us. Her Harry Winston jewels totaled 119 carats, with her pear-shaped diamond ring totaled a whopping 13.58 carats alone!

In addition to her door knocker ring, she wore 30.60-carat cluster diamond-and-spinel drop earrings (valued at $235,000), a 44.03-carat vintage cluster diamond bracelet and a 31.59-carat splash diamond bracelet.

What do you think of Kidman’s explanation?