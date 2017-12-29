WATCH: Which Designer Will Nicole Kidman Wear on the Red Carpet During This Awards Season?

The countdown to the red carpet is on! The first major award show is more than a week away, but due to some early speculation that many actresses and actors will be dressed in black as a form of protest, the Golden Globes red carpet is already shaping up to be a memorable one. Of course, that night and all awards season long, the PEOPLE Style editors will be looking to some of the biggest names in the business to make a statement, and that includes the one and only Nicole Kidman.

The star of critically acclaimed and plenty-nominated Big Little Lies is not one to shy away from making a big red carpet impact — lest not forget her much-talked-about Gucci birds-of-paradise gown of 2017 — and our team really thinks that she’ll bring that fresh fashion perspective to the carpet this season, too. “I really love Nicole Kidman’s style because it’s so polarizing — people love it and people hate it,” says PEOPLE Deputy Style Director Sharon Kanter.

The editors predict a few couture looks from Elie Saab and Schiaparelli that will make her look like a “luminous princess” says Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal. Though, really, anything is game. “Her stylist [Julia Von Boehm] really goes for the whole spectrum of couture looks, so you really never know what she’s going to wear,” adds Kanter. “It’s really kind of fun.” Ultimately, no matter what, she’ll be in something that will get everyone talking.

