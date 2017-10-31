Rehab Addict Star Nicole Curtis Is Donating Her Hip-Length Hair to Charity

You know her for her bubbly personality, adorable children and of course, her amazing home renovations. But Rehab Addict star Nicole Curtis has another stand-out signature trait: her crazy-long, hip-length blonde hair, which will soon be chopped off.

Curtis proudly shares that her bright golden locks, which fall far below her waist, are not the result of extensions. Instead, they’re her natural strands, which she has been growing so she can donate them. And as far as we can tell, she hasn’t had a major chop in quite a few years.

“The hair is almost there for my donation goal 🙂 #rapunzel #noextensions,” Curtis captioned a recent Instagram video, in which she lets down her long hair in slow motion.

The hair is almost there for my donation goal 🙂 #rapunzel #noextensions A post shared by Nicole Curtis (@detroitdesign) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrity Hair Changes: Better Before or After?

RELATED VIDEO: Rehab Addict’s Nicole Curtis Is ‘Crusading’ for Breastfeeding Rights One Year After Custody Battle

The good deed comes just months after Curtis shared on Instagram that her young friend Tessa, the 9-year-old daughter of her close friends, lost her battle to Neuroblastoma. Tessa, who had been undergoing chemotherapy, had no hair — which certainly could have sparked Curtis’ desire to donate to an organization that makes wigs for women, men and children undergoing treatment.

Do you want to follow in Curtis’ footsteps and donate your hair? Find more information through Pantene’s Beautiful Lengths and Locks of Love.