Younger star Nico Tortorella and longtime partner Bethany Meyers tied the knot “for real” on March 9, in a intimate courthouse ceremony that honored their 11-year polyamorous relationship. The couple bucked traditional wedding wardrobe trends, in favor of outfits that were symbolic of their fluid relationship.

As described in the their wedding announcement published as a personal essay in the LGBT publication them., the actor and lifestyle entrepreneur wore matching “genderblending ensembles” designed by Andrew Morrison (a close friend of the couple) that incorporated both dresses and pants into the look because “in this relationship, we both wear the pants and the dress.”

“The looks are everything we’ve ever dreamed of,” Tortorella told them. of their wedding wardrobe. Instead of veils, both Tortorella and Meyers completed their looks with regal crowns.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“We put on our faces and machinery, finally topping each other off in crowns. Duh, we wore crowns,” Tortorella noted. “Not for the gag of it all, but because it feels like something we’ve done in the past, so we had to keep the tradition alive. In this life’s iteration, this is, in fact, our royal wedding.”

Meyers, who identifies as gay, called their courthouse wedding ceremony “certainly the most traditional thing we did,” adding, “No guests. No flowers. No rings. My ‘dress,’ consisting of trousers. His ‘tux,’ gown inclusive. I suppose you would dub our wedding color white.”

RELATED: Nico Tortorella & Partner Aren’t Welcome at Family’s Holiday Celebrations As They’re Polyamorous

Although they don’t like to use labels to define their relationship, Meyers broke down how their polyamorous union developed over nearly 12 years.

“If you had to label it, Nico and I are in a queer polyamorous relationship. Labels that help people understand, but not labels that define us. Most think we planned this and one day decided we would be multiple-love kind of people. We didn’t. It’s just the way our relationship developed over 12 years,” she told them. “We became polyamorous without ever really trying, and we let each other go so often; I guess we finally realized it’s the reason we are impenetrable. It’s hard to break something that bends.”

The Younger star — who identifies as pansexual — had previously discussed the pair’s polyamorous relationship in an interview with The Advocate.

“I think the way I use the word fluidity is like fluid in everything, fluid in train of thought,” he said. “It doesn’t always have to be one thing. The one thing anybody can talk about, no matter race, religion, sexuality or gender, is love.”