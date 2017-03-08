Nicki Minaj's New Hair Is So Long She Might Trip on It

It may have started out with only a handful of devotees, but three months into the new year it seems undeniable that Cher hair could be one of the biggest beauty trends of 2017.

You know: those waist-grazing extensions you’ve spotted on everyone from OG advocate Naomi Campbell to Rihanna, and even style chameleon Kim Kardashian, who likes the look so much she’s kept it exactly the same since October. And while Nicki Minaj has been sporting her version of the look for a while now, she just took things to extremes (as she is wont to do) with a brand new weave that goes all the way down to her ankles.

The pop star debuted this Rapunzel moment in Paris just as Fashion Week was winding down, bringing some major drama to the final night of the season by attending a V magazine afterparty with brand-new hair that was practically dragging on the ground.

The 34-year-old musician paired her new do with a black leather bralette top and miniskirt by Alaïa, later tossing a vintage ’80s Yves Saint Laurent fur coat over the top to stay warm. She also appears to have spent a fair amount of time doing all of the sashaying and hair flipping that such a style truly requires.

While most will probably chock up Nicki’s fresh look to typical celeb fashion week shenanigans – an event for which it seems almost mandatory to change up your entire aesthetic every other day – we have another theory altogether. Given that she’s currently embroiled in a pretty serious beef with legendary rapper Remy Ma and has yet to offer up a retort to Ma’s brutal diss track “Shether,” it seems her hair might in fact be sending a subliminal message to all the haters out there. To put it simply: long hair don’t care.

