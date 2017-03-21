Nicki Minaj Twerks in Red Latex to Celebrate Her Record-Breaking Day

Since she’s become embroiled in a beef with Remy Ma, you may have forgotten that Nicki Minaj actually has a lot to celebrate. Not only has she managed not to get her ankle-length extensions shut in a door or trampled underfoot and had her lip sync rendition of “It’s All Coming Back to Me” officially endorsed by Celine Dion, but most importantly she just smashed a music industry record: 76 of her songs have hit the Billboard Hot 100 list, which means she officially surpasses Aretha Franklin as the woman with the most Top 100 hits of all time.

In other words, it’s the perfect occasion for a celebratory twerk session.

The rapper honored the occasion with the only suitable response to such an historic moment by taking a quick break from her busy London itinerary to twerk it out. Nicki posted a video to her Instagram account, writing, “When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries. 🤔👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅.”

In the short clip, the “Super Bass” singer wears a cherry red latex bra and skater skirt, knee-high laser-cut black leather boots, and her new floor-grazing locks, squatting down to demonstrate the remarkable control and precision of movement she commands over her posterior. Perhaps the best part of this entire video, however, is the look of extreme, unimpressed boredom on Nicki’s face while she performs this trick for the camera.

When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries. 🤔👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

She also took this momentous career event to deliver a short inspirational speech to her many fans waiting patiently for her outside her car in the freezing cold.

Freezing cold weather my babies will stand there for hours. U guys pls don't do it anymore. It's too cold. I love u with all my heart. My heart & my soul. Thank u. 🎀😢 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

After bundling up her latex in a calf-length white and brown striped fur and donning a pair of pitch black windshield shades, Minaj paused before getting into her town car, telling the awaiting throngs, “Please go home and be safe and protect yourself, and just know that you guys can do any f—ing thing you put your minds to, the same way you feel about me, I want you to feel about yourselves. I want you to go after your f—ing dreams and goals and never f—ing settle. Promise me you’re not going to settle.”

And when you do finally achieve all of those dreams, don’t forget to commemorate the occasion by thanking your lucky stars and dropping it like it’s hot.

What do you think of Nicki’s celebratory twerk? Sound off below!