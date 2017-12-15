Nicki Minaj knew exactly how fans were going to react to her latest Instagram post.

The 35-year-old “Starships” rapper dared to bare it all on Thursday, posting a NSFW shot of herself with her naked breasts covered only by two sparkling nipple tassels.

Holding her long black locks back with her right hand in the shot, Minaj appeared to be going for maximum shock value with the post. Besides the pasties, the Trinidad and Tobago native wore high-waisted pink latex brief bottoms with a sparkling belt band. She accessorized the look with an equally high-shine choker, chandelier earrings and dangling cuff bracelets.

But because Minaj is nothing if not a full-service pop superstar, she went ahead and added a second slide to her Instagram depicting, well, exactly what viewers looked like – eyes wide, mouth agape – upon coming across this (warning, NSFW) photo in their Instagram feeds.

Of course, fans of Minaj’s are used to her over-the-top style by now.

In August, she arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards wearing a skin-tight, bubblegum pink, latex jumpsuit featuring a corset-style bodice and cleavage cutouts — which she paired with a sparkly choker, cross necklace, layers of bangles, plus orange and pink pumps to complete her bold look.

In September, she balked at the warm weather during New York Fashion Week and wore a black and white fur coat from Oscar de la Renta Fall/ Winter 2017 ready-to-wear collection. The hooded outwear, retailing for $19,000, featured a crew neckline, full length sleeves as well as arctic marble fox and black dyed silver fox graphic intarsia. She completed her ensemble with the brand’s jumpsuit and a pair of $895 Christian Louboutin Blakissima heels.