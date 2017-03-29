Nicki Minaj Signs with a Major Modeling Agency: ‘My Music … Inspires My Fashion’

Nicki Minaj is having a moment.

The “Pills N Potions” singer has signed on as Wilhelmina International, Inc.’s newest addition to their celebrity division as a model. The rapper joins the agency after making history for the most Billboard Hot 100 hits of any female artist in chart history.

Minaj, 34, tells Vogue she is up for the challenge of balancing her work as a singer, songwriter, actress and, now, model.

“I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion,” she said. “My message is always celebrating your own style. I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina — they get me.”

In an official release by Wilhelmina CEO, Bill Wackermann, obtained by PEOPLE, he says Minaj is a driving force in the world of fashion.

“We’re thrilled to work alongside Nicki Minaj and her team,” he said. “She is a style pioneer and icon.”

When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries. 🤔👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

Minaj is no stranger to making waves in the style world.

She recently twerked in a cherry red latex bra and skater skirt, and knee-high laser-cut black leather boots. Minaj also brought back Cher-length hair, making it one of the biggest beauty trends of 2017.