Nicki Minaj's Met Gala Dress Has Rei Kawakubo's Face on the Belt

Nicki Minaj has never been one to go for simple and understated on the red carpet, least of all at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala. So we had a feeling for this year’s Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons gala, which is all about the art of the statement, she was going to pull out all the stops. Turns out she did that and then some, exceeding even our high expectations.

The rapper and singer wore a custom H&M dress, featuring “extravagant raw-edged silk taffeta and black vinyl roses trapped at the hem and beneath the train,” according to the release. But she didn’t stop there: The dress was held together by an off-the-shoulder silk duchesse kimono top, but the most exciting part of the look was the leather Obi belt which featured a mask of the face of Kawakubo. The train was decorated with black and red Swarovski crystals.

Kawakubo is notoriously very private (she was even hesitant about attending the gala in her honor), so perhaps Minaj wanted to ensure she would be present in some form. Or maybe she just really likes having super-jazzy belt buckles. Either way, Minaj has definitely ensured her dress will be one of the most memorable ones of the night.

Speaking of memorable: Minaj documented many of her Met Gala moments on Instagram in real time. The singer/rapper posted glamorous photos with her friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, Halle Berry as well as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

