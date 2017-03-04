Nicki Minaj Pulls a Lil’ Kim in Breast-Bearing Top During Paris Fashion Week

Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Kim have had a longstanding feud, fueled by the Queen Bee’s claims that Minaj had stolen Kim’s sound and style early on in her career.

But on Saturday, the 34-year-old rapper showed up at Paris Fashion Week with a look reminiscent of one of Lil’ Kim’s most iconic outfits.

Attending the Haider Ackermann show, Minaj looked stunnig in a low-cut black Mugler top — her left breast exposed in full, with her nipple covered by an silver diamond-shaped Agent Provocateur pasty.

It was a flashback to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, when Kim stole the show with her risqué purple mermaid-inspired Misa Hylton-Brim pantsuit and matching sequin pasty. The stunning ensemble — completed by a matching purple wig, lipstick and platform heels — is one of music’s most iconic fashion moments, elevated by the moment Diana Ross jiggled Kim’s breast on the VMA stage.

To tip her hat to Kim even more, Minaj wore oversized purple Veronique Leroy shades — pairing them with Alexandre Vautheir shoes, Pristine rings, and brown Givenchy shorts.

😳 #NickiInPARIS Top: Mugler Shorts: Givenchy Shoes: Alexandre Vauthier Pasties: Agent Provocateur Rings: Pristine Shades: Veronique Leroy Photo by: @grizzleemusic A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:04am PST

The two rappers have mostly kept their rivalry in their music. Minaj kicked things off by dissing Kim in tracks on her early mixtapes and in her 2010 album Pink Friday. Kim responding with a mixtape pointedly titled Black Friday. The diss tracks began flying in the femcee feud, with Kim delivering Minaj-aimed tracks like “Identity Theft.”

“She was very catty,” Kim told New York radio station The Breakfast Club 105.1 in a popular June 2010 interview. “I never had a problem with her, I was always nice with her — always. She was a very obnoxious person…. She was always throwing shots… Every single record she made, she was coming at me. Everybody whose smart with a brain, who knows music, knows damn well she was coming at me. I didn’t say nothing about this chick…. She wanted to be the only female out there.”

Later that year, Minaj addressed Kim in a Hot 97 interview — saying, “Put your music out and when I see your name on Billboard that’s when I’ll respond to you. You’re going to go down in history now as a sore loser, as opposed to going down in history as the Queen… Don’t play with me.”

The rap feud died down for some time but was reignited in 2013 when Kim dissed Minaj again in her own remix to Beyoncé‘s Minaj-assisted “Flawless” remix.

On Tuesday, Kim told Billboard that she’s well moved on with Minaj. “I’m not even thinking about that,” she said. “I’m not even thinking about ol’ girl! I’m so far past that. That’s never on my mind. Ever. Ol’ girl has never been on my mind for a long ass time at all.”

Minaj has also moved on to other rap feuds. Last week, rapper Remy Ma set the internet on fire when she released a scathing diss track about Minaj.