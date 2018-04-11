Nicki Minaj isn’t afraid to take a fashion risk — even if she’s sitting courtside at a basketball game on a Tuesday.

While Kendall Jenner sticks with casual tees and denim and Bella Hadid prefers bodysuits and sneakers for sporting events, the “Anaconda” rapper, 35, went for a much more revealing look at Tuesday night’s Los Angeles Lakers game in L.A

The Lakers may have lost to the Houston Rockets by 6 points, but Minaj’s look won the night. The star sat on the sidelines with her dyed blonde hair pulled up into a high bun wearing a cleavage-revealing latex-like leather bodysuit, sexy fishnet stockings and spiked stiletto pumps. She accessorized the look with wayfarer sunglasses (worn inside for the entire game), spiked dangling earrings, a metallic silver trench coat and a studded Chanel backpack.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

The rapper, who’s been laying low on social media and in the public eye for the past few months, teased two new singles she plans on dropping tomorrow on Instagram and Twitter.

“#BarbieTingz

Thursday

10amPst 1pmEst everywhere,” Minja captioned the album art for the first single she revealed.

In the image, Minaj stands among four models all wearing elaborate Victorian era gowns and brunette wigs.

In the second photograph for the single, “Chun Li,” Minaj poses by herself wearing a cropped fur Fendi jacket and Fendi thong covered in the iconic “F” pattern, huge triangular gold earrings that fall down to her shoulders, a chunky gold metal necklace and tons of stacked bracelets.

She wore her hair up in two high space buns and rocked a killer winged cat eye in the shot too.

It’s been some time since we’ve gotten new music from Minaj — the star’s last full album, The Pinkprint, dropped back in 2014.