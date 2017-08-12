Nicki Minaj Flaunts Her Booty While Showing Off Her Fringe Boots in Super Revealing Mirror Selfie

Nikki Minaj flaunted her “Super Bass” on Instagram this weekend.
Wearing thigh-high silver fringed boots, a blonde wig and a black thong one-piece, the “Anaconda” rapper pulled out all the stops to showcase her bold look on Saturday
The 34-year-old hip-hop star had posted another picture of the ensemble back in July.
“New stripper boots, who dis? I love being a stripper,” wrote Minaj at the time.
This may be her latest belfie, but it certainly isn’t the first time that Minaj has shared a snap of her rockin’ curves on Instagram.
For her 34th birthday celebration in the tropical Turks and Caicos islands with former boyfriend Meek Mill, both Minaj and Mill shared sexy photos of the rapper in a pair of booties and a form-fitting red one-piece with gold embellishments that showcased her toned booty and legs.
“Lord, I thank you for another year of life. #TurksAndCaicosBirthday vibes. Thanks for the 💟u guys. Right back atcha😛,” she captioned one of her selfies.