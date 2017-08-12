Nicki Minaj Flaunts Her Booty While Showing Off Her Fringe Boots in Super Revealing Mirror Selfie

Nikki Minaj flaunted her “Super Bass” on Instagram this weekend.

Wearing thigh-high silver fringed boots, a blonde wig and a black thong one-piece, the “Anaconda” rapper pulled out all the stops to showcase her bold look on Saturday

The 34-year-old hip-hop star had posted another picture of the ensemble back in July.

“New stripper boots, who dis? I love being a stripper,” wrote Minaj at the time.

This may be her latest belfie, but it certainly isn’t the first time that Minaj has shared a snap of her rockin’ curves on Instagram.

