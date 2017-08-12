People

Style

Nicki Minaj Flaunts Her Booty While Showing Off Her Fringe Boots in Super Revealing Mirror Selfie

By @fancifemini

Posted on

Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Nikki Minaj flaunted her “Super Bass” on Instagram this weekend.

Wearing thigh-high silver fringed boots, a blonde wig and a black thong one-piece, the “Anaconda” rapper pulled out all the stops to showcase her bold look on Saturday

The 34-year-old hip-hop star had posted another picture of the ensemble back in July.

“New stripper boots, who dis? I love being a stripper,” wrote Minaj at the time.

This may be her latest belfie, but it certainly isn’t the first time that Minaj has shared a snap of her rockin’ curves on Instagram.

New stripper boots, who dis? I love being a stripper.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Source: Meek Mills/Instagram
For her 34th birthday celebration in the tropical Turks and Caicos islands with former boyfriend Meek Mill, both Minaj and Mill shared sexy photos of the rapper in a pair of booties and a form-fitting red one-piece with gold embellishments that showcased her toned booty and legs.
“Lord, I thank you for another year of life. #TurksAndCaicosBirthday vibes. Thanks for the 💟u guys. Right back atcha😛,” she captioned one of her selfies.