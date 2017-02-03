Nicki Minaj Feuds With Giuseppe Zanotti on Twitter: ‘This Racism and Disrespect Won’t Be Tolerated’

Nicki Minaj thinks shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti is being quite a heel – and she’s kicking off a major feud with him on Twitter.

In the span of 15 minutes Friday, the outspoken rapper – whose feuds with stars including Miley Cyrus and Mariah Carey (among others) are so legendary, they’ve become memes – rallied her fans and caused a social media blowup using the hashtag #giuseppewhatsgood. So what’s the deal?

The brand has a collection of sneakers called “Nicki” – in total, there are 23 styles using her name – which at one time Minaj liked enough to pose wearing them for a Cosmopolitan shoot and include in the lyrics to her song “Pound the Alarm” (“Giuseppe Zanotti, my own sneaker.”) But, according to Minaj, when she reached out to the brand about a possible collaboration (as he has done recently with Jennifer Lopez and Zayn Malik), the designer declined to discuss the possibility. And she’s not here for that.

Dear @giuseppezanottidesign #RunMeMyCHECK your PR must've fell & bumped their head when they told my agency they weren't discussing anything with us. I'm giving you 24 hours. 😊 #GiuseppeWhatsGood A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:36am PST

“Dear @giuseppezanottidesign #RunMeMyCHECK your PR must’ve fell & bumped their head when they told my agency they weren’t discussing anything with us. I’m giving you 24 hours,” Minaj captioned her initial Instagram, sparking a whirlwind of fans joining in to back her up.

The rapper continued bashing the famed designer on Instagram, saying “So tired of ppl taking my kindness for weakness.”

So tired of ppl taking my kindness for weakness. Free 💨 @giuseppezanottidesign read your comments then hit up your accountant my nig. U not takin WHO call sir????? A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:48am PST

For the fans who may still be confused, Minaj headed over to Twitter to further explain why she feels taken advantage of by Zanotti. The rapper said the designer once told her she inspired him to create a sneaker in her honor, but when she asked him to partner with her on something bigger, she was turned away. “Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they’re not taking our call,” Minaj continued on Twitter. And she’d like to get the appropriate credit (and compensation) for her inspiration.

I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they're not taking our call. 🤔 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Just go on google, you'll see all the different pairs he's named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain't worth a collection my nig? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. 😊 barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won't b tolerated. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Don't care about the money. It's just the disrespect. You're not taking MY call? Lol. Give some money to charity in my name or smthn. 🙏🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Minaj even posted a poll on Twitter, asking her fans what they think Zanotti should do (the options are both some variation of #runmemycheck). Since starting the drama, the #GiuseppeWhatsGood hashtag started trending worldwide on Twitter. And at the moment, Zanotti has yet to comment on the feud.

