Nicki Minaj Pushes the Seasons in $19,000 Fur Coat at Oscar de la Renta NYFW Show

Nicki Minaj is a “Barbie in the city” during New York Fashion Week, no matter what the weather is.

The rapper, 34, was all dressed up for the Oscar de la Renta show on Monday, opting for a black and white fur coat from the brand’s Fall/ Winter 2017 ready-to-wear collection. The hooded outwear features a crew neckline, full length sleeves as well as arctic marble fox and black dyed silver fox graphic intarsia.

But if you’re looking to get Minaj’s designer coat, it’ll cost you: the same garment retails for $19,000.

#OscarDeLaRenta Barbie in the city A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

In addition, she completed her ensemble with the brand’s jumpsuit and a pair of $895 Christian Louboutin heels called “Blakissima,” named after actress and longtime Louboutin devotee, Blake Lively.

Minaj has been making a big splash this season both in her wardrobe as well as her fashion commentary.

Coat & ensemble by #oscardelarenta shoes by #LouBoutin #NYFW Barbie's home 🤸🏿‍♀️ A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 11, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

Incredible show. @oscardelarenta thank you @fernandogarciam1205 ***** hey @parishilton #NikkiHilton #DylanPenn A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 11, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

On Saturday evening, she called out designers for cultural appropriation at the after-party for Phillip Plein’s Spring/Summer 2018 runway show.

“Thank you, Philipp Plein, for including our culture,” Minaj said. “Designers get really big and really rich off of our culture, and then you don’t see a motherf—er that look anything like us in the front row half the time. So let’s make some noise for Philipp Plein tonight.”