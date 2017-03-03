Nick Viall Is Launching a Beauty Line (and Joining a Club that Includes Ryan Seacrest and Rob Lowe)

The Bachelor star Nick Viall has even bigger plans for his post-Bachelor life than heading to the ballroom for season 24 of Dancing with the Stars. The 36-year-old reality star just revealed he’s embarking on a new business venture: men’s skincare!

Viall revealed during the Women Tell All taping that while his controversial season of The Bachelor‘s been airing, he’s been heading down the entrepreneurial road to create a men’s grooming line (appropriately) called The Polished Gent. And apparently, this dream’s been a long time coming for the former software sales executive.

“Since my mid-20s I have put more time than I would like to admit into keeping a youthful appearance. Most of that time was spent just buying random products, hoping some of them might actually work! Sadly that method resulted in a huge amount of time and money wasted. A handful of products really stood out over the years and I am excited to share them with you,” the star wrote on The Polished Gent’s website.

The line will include hair and facial products, and although Viall hasn’t revealed when we can expect them to launch, fans can sign up for exclusive updates on the brand’s site.

Viall isn’t the only male celebrity to get into the men’s beauty market. Legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson launched a line of skincare products in October specifically for skin of color with his wife Frances.

“My wife Frances and I, we were the guinea pigs. Every time they’d come up with something, we’d try that [and say], ‘this is not quite right,’ [or] ‘this burns!’ It took us over two years, but [in the end] they got it exactly right,” Robinson told PeopleStyle.

Ryan Seacrest can also add skincare specialist onto his never-ending resumé now too. The 42-year-old star teamed up with celebrity dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer (who already has his own line of skincare products) to launch a new brand called Polished by Dr. Lancer. The line features grooming essentials for the modern man: a cleansing club, face wash, SPF moisturizer, serum and lip balm.

52-year-old Parks and Recreation star Rob Lowe keeps his complexion so ageless thanks to Profile 4 Men Skincare, the skincare collection he created for men that includes an SPF, anti-aging serum and cologne.

“I’ve sent it out to all my bros and the response has been great. Zac Efron is a big fan of the cleanser!” he told PEOPLE when the line launched in 2015.

Even top-notch athletes create personal care products, too! Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Karlos Dansby and his college football friend Chris Butler sell men’s body care products called Montez Renault. And the body washes and lotions are favorites among stylish stars like Neil Patrick Harris and Kevin Durant.

What do you think about all these celebrity guys getting into beauty? Will you try out any of their products? Sound off in the comments below!