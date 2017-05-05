With his coiffed hair, perfectly-manicured scruff, and eight pack abs, Nick Viall won the hearts of women everywhere on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise. And now that he has his happy ending, a ring on his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi’s finger, and his time on Dancing with the Stars in the rearview mirror, he’s ready for a new gig. But instead of appearing on television again, Viall is boldly going where no Bachelor has gone before: the beauty business.

The star’s newest venture is a men’s grooming line called “The Polished Gent.” Launching May 8th, it’s aimed at helping hapless guys take the guesswork out of finding their new favorite hair and skincare products, and turning them into, well, polished gentlemen. In an Instagram-video announcement, Viall explained why he felt like he was a natural fit to take on the role of beauty guru: “I’m 36 years old, and I think I look young as f—.”

Excited to finally announce my Men's Grooming line The Polished Gent! Coming May 8th. Follow us @thepolishedgents. Link in BIO for more info! #getpolished #startup #comingsoon A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on May 4, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

RELATED PHOTOS: Guess the Bachelor Contestants by Their Engagement Ring

Now he wants to pay it forward. “Since my mid twenties I have put more time than I would like to admit into keeping a youthful appearance,” the star writes in a statement on the brand’s website. “Most of that time was spent just buying random products hoping some of them might actually work! Sadly that method resulted in a huge amount of time and money wasted. A handful of products really stood out over the years and I am excited to share them with you.”

So what exactly can you expect? According to Viall, he’s curating great products across haircare and skincare, in one convenient, subscription-style box.

“The Polished Gent is a combination of carefully selected men’s grooming products delivered right to your door. No thinking, no hassle, to keep your hair looking thick and full, and your skin smooth.”

Will you buy the Bachelor star’s products for the man in your life? Sound off in the comments below.