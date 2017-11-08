See Niall Horan's Debut Shoot as a Wilhelmina Model, Plus More Fashion News to Catch Up On

Niall Horan’s officially a model!

After One Direction disbanded over a year ago, the 24-year-old singer took a step in a different direction. Sure, Horan’s still releasing music and but he’s also setting his sites from the stage to the runway with a new modeling career.

Wilhelmina Models, the modeling agency that represents other musicians like Shawn Mendes, Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas, announced they just signed the singer to be on their roster of celebrity model clients. And tonight, you can see Horan for the first time since his modeling announcement performing alongside fellow Wilhelmina model and country musician Maren Morris at the 2017 CMA Awards.

“I wouldn’t say I was a model,” Horan admitted in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I’m far from that, but obviously Wilhelmina thinks different. It’s gonna be fun to see what happens. Now that it’s been put in front of me I’m just really excited about it to be honest.”

The star says he likes fashion “in general,” but is a sucker for a slick suit. “If it was possible to transport easily I would wear a suit every single day I think,” Horan said. “Any chance that I get, not often, but any chance that I get to go to a red carpet, I kinda relish the fact that I might have to wear a suit or whatever.”

Victoria Beckham x Reebok

In other style news, Victoria Beckham, who does it all (from designing, creating makeup and being a full-time mom), also just landed another gig to add onto her resumé. Beckham’s joining a star-studded crew of fellow Reebok partners including Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Teyana Taylor and Nina Dobrev by teaming up with the brand to introduce the Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection, launching in late 2018. At this moment, we haven’t heard any more details about what to expect from the designs, but based off of Beckham’s expertise we’re sure they’re bound to be a hit.

“To have the opportunity to challenge the traditional notions of fitness wear within a fashion context is something I have always wanted to do,” Beckham said in a release. “I have long incorporated sportswear into my wardrobe and daily life and I am thrilled to be coming together with Reebok on such a dynamic proposition.”

Anna Faris for Kate Spade New York

Next up, actresses Anna Faris and Rosie Perez joined forces with Kate Spade New York to star in a short six-minute episode of the brand’s popular Miss Adventure film series on YouTube.

The short film takes you to the iconic Upper West Side market Zabar’s, where Faris and Perez have to jump through hurdles to secure their pre-ordered gift basket before holiday festivities begin. And of course the model shoppable pieces from the brand you can easily find online.

Cara Delevingne’s New Burberry Ad

Model and actress Cara Delevingne is also starring in a just-released short campaign film alongside Doctor Who actor Matt Smith for Burberry’s new campaign set to the track ‘Always on My Mind’ by Pet Shop Boys.

“I am SO proud to share this new shoot I did with @AlasdairMcLellan and #MattSmith. THANK YOU to the creative genius and my dear friend Christopher Bailey for involving me in this and all the incredible projects over the years. It has been and always will be a joy to work with you and the @Burberry family XXX,” Delevingne, who started working with Burberry in 2010, said on Instagram.

The new winter-appropriate Burberry collection — available now online and in stores, includes classic outerwear with a twist (like the vibrant red one Delevingne models), cozy patterned scarves and hats and a new super-sized reversible unisex tote.

Julep’s Empowering Beauty Campaign

There’s some exciting news coming from the beauty community too. Julep, the makeup brand best known for their pretty nail polishes and gorgeous lip products, unveiled its first campaign called Throw Anything At Me, which targets real women and addresses the obstacles they face in their day-to-day lives.

The campaign consists of a short feature film starring “any given woman” surviving anything getting thrown at her — and we mean anything — just watch the video above to see for yourself.

What fashion news are you buzzing about? Share with us in the comments below.