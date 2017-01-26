Niall Horan Is Unrecognizable with Dark Brown Hair

There’s no doubt that being a member of one of the world’s most famous boy bands has an almost infinite list of perks. But one thing most pre-teen stars probably don’t consider when entering the spotlight? That their look at that exact moment of stardom will be frozen in the minds of the public for all of time. No matter their age or how hard they try to distance themselves from it, the vast majority of the population will always remember them as an adolescent crooner. In fact, Justin Timberlake is still sprinting in the opposite direction of that bleached curls he rocked throughout the early aughts. And now another teen pop sensation is attempting to change up his look, with One Direction‘s Niall Horan dyeing his hair dark brown.

While everyone’s money may be on Zayn and Harry to be the breakout superstars, Niall has done plenty to mark himself as a viable artist in his own right since the all-boy supergroup confirmed that their hiatus was in fact a permanent break back in January 2016. And now, after snagging the People’s Choice Award this month for “Favorite Breakout Artist,” the singer is doubling-down on his solo pop star status, ditching his signature spiky, ice blonde super saiyan Goku hair and dyeing it dark brown.

While it appears on social media as though Horan’s hair has been slowly darkening over the past few months, this marks the first time the singer has come out with strikingly darker locks. And he couldn’t have chosen a more apropos event to debut his new follicular fashions, attending the Larry King Hairdressing Salon launch party in London on Wednesday night. And not only is his hair a much darker shade, but it seems Horan’s also stepped away from the straightening iron, the hairspray, and the gel. In other words, things are only looking up for this young musician.

What do you think of Horan’s new hair? Do you like it better now or before? Sound off below!