We see some pretty crazy things go down at New York Fashion Week every year. This season alone, we’ve witnessed everything from Rihanna riding a dirt bike around the runway at her Fenty x Puma show, Bella Thorne barely hiding her nipples in a risky under-boob revealing crop top and Teyana Taylor gyrating down the runway to close Philipp Plein’s show. But nothing prepared us for what we were about to see next: an entire collection honoring the female genitalia.

Berlin-based brand Namilia, helmed by designers Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl, made its NYFW debut this weekend with a big statement. The latest collection, called “My P—y, My Choice,” featured over-the-top garments adorned with small and large renderings of everything from vulvas to boobs, adorning boots, gowns, pumps and more.

The models, all proudly strutting their stuff down the runway in the genital-glorifying outfits to the beat of classic Disney tunes, like “Someday My Prince Will Come” and “Beauty and the Beast,” according to the New York Post. This needs to be seen to be believed, so, um, make sure your boss isn’t looking over your shoulder, then check out some of the revealing looks that came down the runway below.

This model’s gown featured balloon-like, snake-charmed boobs.

Most looks revealed the model’s bare bums from behind.

Vaginas covered nearly everything, which made for a very memorable fashion week debut.

