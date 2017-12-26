7 Stylish Workout Pieces to Inspire You to Get Back on the Gym Grind

With the new year right around the corner, you’re bound to start getting asked the same question over and over: “What’s your New Year’s resolution?” And more often than that, most people’s answer tends to be the same — get back to the gym.

Even the most loyal gym rats fall off the wagon in the weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, thanks to countless holiday parties, extra glasses of champagne and that last bite of apple pie. It becomes nearly impossible to find a second to hit the gym and work it all off, but starting off fresh in the new year has become a quintessential resolution for most of us.

If you still need that little extra push to get back on your gym grind, there’s no better way to feel inspired than stocking up on new workout gear in honor of the new year.

No matter what your workout of choice is — from boxing to barre — check out our favorite pieces to get you pumped about hitting the gym again!

IF YOU LOVE BOXING…

If you’re ready to join in on the workout craze Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and tons of other stars are obsessed with, grab a pair of cool gloves and get ready to start throwing killer punches.

Buy It! Everlast Boxing Gloves, $29.99; target.com

IF YOU TRY BARRE…

Never worry about slipping and sliding around the barre studio the next time you’re working on your plié. Slip on a pair of these grippy (and cute!) socks every time you head to class.

Buy It! Under Armour Grippy No Show Socks, $13.99; macys.com

IF YOU’RE INTO YOGA…

These mauve leggings with sheer mesh panels are so cute, you’ll keep them on long after you namaste at the end of yoga class.

Buy It! Athleta Mesh Shine Salutation 7/8 Tight, $89; athleta.gap.com

IF YOU’RE OBSESSED WITH RUNNING…

Most high impact sports bras favor function over, but not this one from Adidas. It’s super supportive and keeps everything in place when you run.

Buy It! Adidas Committed Racerback Sports Bra, $65; nordstrom.com

IF YOU DO STRENGTH TRAINING…

A relaxed and roomy racerback tank will keep you cool as you get your sweat on doing weight lifting circuits.

Buy It! Beyond Yoga All Tied Up Racerback Performance Tank, $58; neimanmarcus.com

IF YOU’RE DOING SOME STRETCHING…

A cozy pullover will keep you warm as you cool down with relaxing stretches after an intense workout.

Buy It! Zella Gwen Cozy Pullover, $75; nordstrom.com

IF YOU’RE JUST JOINING CLASSPASS AND TRYING IT ALL…

There’s nothing better to get you psyched about going to the gym — no matter what your workout of choice — than a new pair of cool kicks.

Buy It! Adidas NMD XR1 Athletic Shoes, $149.95; nordstrom.com

What’s your New Year’s resolution? Share yours in the comments below.